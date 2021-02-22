Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Cap Reaches $1.63 Billion

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $1.63 billion and approximately $1.58 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $14.04 or 0.00026568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,761.94 or 0.03333931 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

