Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) (TSE:ETX) Shares Gap Up to $0.38

Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) (TSE:ETX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.38, but opened at C$0.44. Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 44,130 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.03. The stock has a market cap of C$140.32 million and a P/E ratio of 6.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.35.

Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ETX)

Etrion Corporation, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power generation plants. The company owns 57 megawatts of installed solar capacity in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities. The company was formerly known as PetroFalcon Corporation and changed its name to Etrion Corporation in September 2009.

