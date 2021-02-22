Euronav NV Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the shipping company on Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th.

Euronav has increased its dividend by 492.9% over the last three years. Euronav has a payout ratio of -75.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Euronav to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Get Euronav alerts:

Shares of EURN stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62. Euronav has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $12.47.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euronav will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euronav stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. 26.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EURN shares. TheStreet lowered Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.