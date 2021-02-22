Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.64

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.64 and last traded at $20.45, with a volume of 3033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,038,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,586,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,421 shares during the period. Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,633,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 74.1% during the third quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,543 shares during the period. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 615,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

