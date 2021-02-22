Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

OCDX opened at $17.43 on Monday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $18.65.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

