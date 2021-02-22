Everipedia Hits 24 Hour Volume of $22.70 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded up 42.3% against the dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $87.69 million and approximately $22.70 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia token can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.25 or 0.00489489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00068768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00086392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00059189 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.64 or 0.00493948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00072807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00027214 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,017,091,006 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,883,549,933 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

