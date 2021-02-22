Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS:EXXRF opened at $80.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.04 and its 200-day moving average is $67.12. Exor has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $84.20.

About Exor

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance, luxury goods, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as offers mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

