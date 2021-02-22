Expanse (EXP) Reaches Market Cap of $3.18 Million

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, Expanse has traded 49.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a total market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $110,893.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,792.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,779.02 or 0.03307196 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.03 or 0.00383008 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $622.14 or 0.01156548 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.72 or 0.00415900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.85 or 0.00395689 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.44 or 0.00266662 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00025624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

