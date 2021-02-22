Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.85-6.05 for the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.00.

NYSE:EXR traded up $1.11 on Monday, hitting $120.74. 1,223,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,375. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $121.83. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

