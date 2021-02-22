Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,657 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 696.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,420,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,349 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 447.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,037,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,732 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.19. 545,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,684,518. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $57.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.57. The company has a market capitalization of $229.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

