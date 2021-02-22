F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stake Reduced by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 920 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,911,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $602,946,000 after purchasing an additional 148,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in F5 Networks by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $389,879,000 after acquiring an additional 42,131 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $122,925,000 after acquiring an additional 365,844 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,927,000 after purchasing an additional 180,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 38.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 746,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 208,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $612,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,225,383.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,302 shares of company stock worth $3,692,796 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.74.

FFIV opened at $198.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.33. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $213.80. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

