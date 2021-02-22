Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,585 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.10, for a total transaction of $3,357,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,349,936 shares of company stock valued at $365,495,646. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB opened at $261.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $744.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.05 and a 200-day moving average of $270.23. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Cowen boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

