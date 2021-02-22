Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby Sells 25,364 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby sold 25,364 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $2,394,361.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399,832. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE FSLY opened at $80.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -126.06 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $136.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.10.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. Research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Pritchard Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $1,055,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

