Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells $731,883.20 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 7,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $731,883.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,511,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FSLY opened at $80.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.06 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.10. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,166 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fastly by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,660 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 3,572.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,207,000 after purchasing an additional 479,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth $38,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Pritchard Capital dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

