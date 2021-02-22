Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Fate Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $110.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.38. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.88 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $121.16.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $7,122,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,027,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $729,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,889,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,943,119 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $55.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.