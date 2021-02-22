FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

ITW opened at $201.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.