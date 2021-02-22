FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,367,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,857,000 after purchasing an additional 87,645 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,643,000 after acquiring an additional 72,749 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,248,000 after buying an additional 121,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MercadoLibre by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,625,000 after buying an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 248,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,909,000 after buying an additional 36,577 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Santander upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,611.17.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,910.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,836.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,433.65. The stock has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11,939.19 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

