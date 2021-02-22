FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

VNQ opened at $88.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.09. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

