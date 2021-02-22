Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

FERGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of FERGY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 537,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,777. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.