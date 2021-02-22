Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.23. Ferro reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ferro.

Get Ferro alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ferro from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOE. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Ferro during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Ferro during the third quarter worth $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ferro during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Ferro during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ferro by 32.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter.

Ferro stock opened at $15.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84. Ferro has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $16.47.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferro (FOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.