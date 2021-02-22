Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

FRRVY has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

FRRVY stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.87. 9,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,237. Ferrovial has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $31.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.04.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator worldwide. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private work projects; and development, finance, and operation of toll road concessions. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, railways, bridges and viaducts, airports, intelligent toll systems, energy restoration, aqueducts, water treatment plants, port infrastructures, desalination plants, digesters, thermal drying plants, chimneys and silos, and other construction, as well as operation and maintenance services of urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and water treatment and desalination plants.

