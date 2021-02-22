Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Receives GBX 2,136.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,136.25 ($27.91).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

FEVR traded up GBX 9.44 ($0.12) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,409.44 ($31.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,421. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,398.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,295.85. The stock has a market cap of £2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.80. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of GBX 888.40 ($11.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,587 ($33.80).

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

