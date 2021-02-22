Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 80.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,218 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 310,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,953,403. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $1,969,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,365 shares of company stock worth $4,477,834 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $40.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.