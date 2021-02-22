Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fidus Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

FDUS traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 102,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,812. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $4,794,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 227,143 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 29.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 71,607 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 48,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.