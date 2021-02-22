FIL Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

FIL Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 371,195 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $155.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.66 and a 200-day moving average of $129.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $162.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.28.

In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.