FIL Ltd Has $10.56 Million Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 339,063 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $10,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,849,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,995,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,468 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $48,233,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $30,309,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,906,000 after purchasing an additional 828,407 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $42.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.00. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $49.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Evercore ISI cut American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.