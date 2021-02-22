FIL Ltd Reduces Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 94.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,644,524 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Dynatrace worth $9,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 15.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on DT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $48,816.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,382 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $48,230.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,541,056.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,968,025 shares of company stock worth $440,806,421. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $52.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.86, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.54.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.