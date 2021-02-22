FIL Ltd Sells 153,951 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

FIL Ltd cut its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 153,951 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $13,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $74.96 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. Analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

