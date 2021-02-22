FIL Ltd Takes Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 302,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,107,000. FIL Ltd owned 0.30% of Western Alliance Bancorporation at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.6% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 11,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 38.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

Shares of WAL opened at $88.07 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.30. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

