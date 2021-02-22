Financial Contrast: Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) and Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY)

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) and Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Summer Energy and Enel Generación Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Energy -5.68% -260.15% -17.32% Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summer Energy and Enel Generación Chile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Energy $166.32 million 0.19 -$10.73 million N/A N/A Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A

Enel Generación Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Summer Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Summer Energy has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Summer Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 56.8% of Summer Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Summer Energy and Enel Generación Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Summer Energy beats Enel Generación Chile on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summer Energy Company Profile

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Enel Generación Chile Company Profile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

