Financial Life Advisors Acquires 771 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Life Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 3.8% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 733,301 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,721,000 after purchasing an additional 429,470 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,160,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,416,000 after buying an additional 66,328 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,883,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,864,000 after buying an additional 111,393 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,056,000 after buying an additional 261,883 shares during the period.

USMV stock opened at $67.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.77. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

