Financial Life Advisors Sells 180 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Life Advisors reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.3% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.04. The company had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,085. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.26. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $159.39.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.