Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.8% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 33,930 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $9,248,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $148.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $451.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.76 and its 200 day moving average is $114.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

