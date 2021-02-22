First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FR. Mizuho upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Shares of FR opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $45.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 57.47%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

