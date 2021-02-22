First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$28.50 to C$29.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. First Quantum Minerals traded as high as C$29.67 and last traded at C$28.98, with a volume of 315096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.08.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FM. TD Securities increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight Capital raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.53.

In other news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total transaction of C$509,223.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,650,810.33. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares in the company, valued at C$451,020.44.

The firm has a market cap of C$19.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -111.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.82.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

