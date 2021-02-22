First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Walker & Dunlop worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Shares of WD stock opened at $102.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $105.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.81.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $701,201.55. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,033.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $202,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $52,662.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,012. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.