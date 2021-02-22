First Trust Advisors LP Buys 6,622 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Rent-A-Center worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,461,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,672,000 after purchasing an additional 668,852 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

RCII opened at $52.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.15. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $53.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RCII shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

