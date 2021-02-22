First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.86 Million Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 40.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 11.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 5.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other Icahn Enterprises news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 19,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.01 per share, with a total value of $983,727.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $65.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $69.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

