First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 1,229.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,344 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

PDM stock opened at $16.88 on Monday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

