First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 104,292 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 564,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,292 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BB. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

BB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank cut BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

In related news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 78,500 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $991,455.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,479.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,454 shares of company stock worth $1,679,187. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BB opened at $10.90 on Monday. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. The business had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

