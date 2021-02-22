Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $122-123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $115.78 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.75-0.79 EPS.

NASDAQ FIVN traded down $23.69 on Monday, hitting $166.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,478. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.94. Five9 has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $194.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens raised Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.69.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total value of $3,519,839.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,017 shares in the company, valued at $38,200,736.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $2,211,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,940,134.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock worth $13,999,208 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

