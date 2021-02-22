Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Fiverr International alerts:

FVRR has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $219.69.

FVRR opened at $318.70 on Friday. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $336.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -741.15 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.74 and a 200-day moving average of $181.06.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. Equities analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.