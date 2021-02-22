Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $190.00 to $340.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $219.69.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $318.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.06. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -741.15 and a beta of 2.24. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.