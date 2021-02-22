Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 300 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $960,384.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 61,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,327.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,082 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.32, for a total value of $394,164.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,937,596.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,804 shares of company stock valued at $45,647,361. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on Z. Susquehanna upped their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $181.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.82. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.