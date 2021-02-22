FLO (FLO) Price Reaches $0.0607

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One FLO token can now be bought for $0.0607 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FLO has traded up 58.1% against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a total market cap of $9.24 million and approximately $200,070.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 135.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

