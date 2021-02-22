Flowchain (FLC) Reaches Market Cap of $12,294.24

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $12,294.24 and approximately $45,576.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flowchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00056299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.75 or 0.00708085 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00037936 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00026564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00060813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Flowchain Coin Profile

Flowchain (FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

Flowchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

