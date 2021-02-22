Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) were down 10.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 3,704,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 3,165,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

A number of analysts have commented on FLDM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $407.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.87.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluidigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.