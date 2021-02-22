Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.93

Shares of Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 459748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.90 target price on shares of Foran Mining in a research report on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$148.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.41.

Foran Mining Company Profile (CVE:FOM)

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property that comprises 38 claims covering an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

