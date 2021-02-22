FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will post sales of $183.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $182.00 million. FormFactor reported sales of $160.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year sales of $735.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $730.10 million to $740.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $799.10 million, with estimates ranging from $792.00 million to $806.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FORM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

NASDAQ FORM traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $52.39.

In related news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 271.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

