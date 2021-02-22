Fortis Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000. Mastercard makes up 1.6% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.47.

NYSE MA opened at $330.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $329.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

